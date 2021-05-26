Comerica Bank Sells 278 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

