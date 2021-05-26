Comerica Bank Sells 2,915 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after acquiring an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

