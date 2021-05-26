Comerica Bank Sells 517 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Universal Electronics worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $183,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $648,300 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

