Comerica Bank Sells 666 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFIX opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

