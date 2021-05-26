Commerce Bank Acquires 412 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

