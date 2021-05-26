Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.94. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

