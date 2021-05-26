Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.