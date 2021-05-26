Commerce Bank Has $331,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

