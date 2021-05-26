Commerce Bank Has $429,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

