Commerce Bank Purchases 1,222 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.