Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Olin by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

