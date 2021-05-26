Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.12

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and traded as high as $74.65. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 176 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.