Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,528 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Magnite worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

