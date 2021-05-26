Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $277,252,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

