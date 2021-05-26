Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,844 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $6,039,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 1,136.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.14. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,914 shares of company stock valued at $87,212,313 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

