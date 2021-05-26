Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

