Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

CATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CATC opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

