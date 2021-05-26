Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,739 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,739 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Open Lending worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

