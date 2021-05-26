Comparing F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

8.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of F & M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of F & M Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61% F & M Bank 23.05% 12.65% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F & M Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and F & M Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.86 $8.55 million N/A N/A F & M Bank $49.00 million 1.91 $8.79 million N/A N/A

F & M Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Summary

Village Bank and Trust Financial beats F & M Bank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated eleven banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.