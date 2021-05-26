Comparing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.10 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 6.41 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -23.21

Ontrak has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 62.88%. Ontrak has a consensus target price of $42.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Ontrak.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

Summary

Ontrak beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

