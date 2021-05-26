Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.44

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 60559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

