Conflux Network Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $326.68 million and $4.83 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,385.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.94 or 0.07132772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.14 or 0.01899531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00501027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00198385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00669385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00459873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00388222 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 836,202,517 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

