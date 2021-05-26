ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 189,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

