Constellation Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $61.75 million and $2.35 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00078594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00966704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.97 or 0.09700668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.