Contentos (COS) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $46.17 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00018460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00948661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.09761258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00090925 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,982,587,192 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.