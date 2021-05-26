Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 229,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

