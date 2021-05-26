Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.