CONTRACOIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $165,845.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $165,845.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00069021 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,884,050 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

