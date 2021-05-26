CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Holdings Boosted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic stock opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

