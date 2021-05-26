Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 13,700.0% in May

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Costa Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 917. Costa Group has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Costa Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.