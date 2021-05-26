Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,216. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.85 and its 200-day moving average is $362.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

