Cqs Us LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cqs Us LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Booking by 38.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 167.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,346.31. 10,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,371.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,218.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

