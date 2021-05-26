Cqs Us LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $168,660,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,417,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 4,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,094. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

