Cqs Us LLC Invests $253,000 in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $791,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead purchased 2,500 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,732.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $243,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $296.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

