Cqs Us LLC Makes New Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,055,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. News makes up about 1.4% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in News by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of News by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,958. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -287.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.