Cqs Us LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cqs Us LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Moody’s by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

MCO stock remained flat at $$333.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,814. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

