Cqs Us LLC Sells 10,021 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cqs Us LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $338.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,608. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.04 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

