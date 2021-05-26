Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.
