Crawford & Company (CRD/B) to Distribute Dividend of $0.06 on June 11th

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
OTCMKTS:CRD/B traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.
About Crawford & Company
Read More: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.