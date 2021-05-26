Crawford & Company (CRD/B) to Distribute Dividend of $0.06 on June 11th

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD/B) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:CRD/B traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

