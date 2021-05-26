Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €109.45 ($128.76) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.