Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

May 26th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

ETR DHER opened at €109.45 ($128.76) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

