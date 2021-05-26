Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

