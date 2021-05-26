Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 23.25 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

