Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. 5,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.