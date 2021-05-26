Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.49. 5,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,152. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

