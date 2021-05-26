Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Nokia by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Nokia by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE NOK remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,485,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,167,078. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.