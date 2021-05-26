Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 86.4% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 4,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28.8% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 659,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.59. 3,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,824. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $101.02 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

