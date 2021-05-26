Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

