Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 25 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Specifically, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

