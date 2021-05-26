Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Criteo has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

