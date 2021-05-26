Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $208 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.67 million.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.
Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,948. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. Criteo has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.50.
In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
