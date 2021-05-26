Critical Analysis: Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) vs. Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tullow Oil 3 5 2 0 1.90 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.85% -20.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tullow Oil has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tullow Oil and Zion Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tullow Oil $1.40 billion 0.65 -$1.22 billion ($0.33) -0.96 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tullow Oil.

Summary

Tullow Oil beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.