Critical Comparison: Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) vs. Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participações has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Ultrapar Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% Ultrapar Participações 1.04% 8.78% 2.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Ultrapar Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.19 -$6.76 million N/A N/A Ultrapar Participações $15.77 billion 0.25 $173.32 million $0.16 22.31

Ultrapar Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ultrapar Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stabilis Solutions and Ultrapar Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ultrapar Participações 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential downside of 94.90%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Ultrapar Participações.

Summary

Ultrapar Participações beats Stabilis Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company's Fuel Distribution segment distributes and markets gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,090 Ipiranga service stations. Its Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The company's Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. Its Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the North, Northeast, and Southeast regions of Brazil. The company also operates Abastece AÃ­, a digital payments app for the purchase of fuels, and other products and services. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

